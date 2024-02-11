(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said there’s “no way” Taylor Swift can endorse President Joe Biden for re-election, saying she could not be “disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” the Republican frontrunner said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

The billionaire global pop star endorsed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, when he first faced off against Trump. She has yet to endorse a candidate in this year’s race.

The Biden administration last month urged action to remove sexually explicit deep-fakes of Swift that had emerged on social media.

An endorsement from Swift may influence voters in what’s likely to be a tight presidential race. Polling data show Trump currently leading Biden by 2 percentage points nationwide in a hypothetical head-to-head match, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Swift carries political clout because of her loyal fan base known as Swifties who inject billions into local economies traveling to her sold-out concerts globally. She’s boosted viewership of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, thanks to fans’ fascination with her relationship with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump said on Truth Social.

