Trump Says There’s Time for ‘Dastardly’ Response to Saudi Attack

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s got time to devise a “dastardly” response to an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities the U.S. has blamed on Iran, but indicated he’s wary of involving the U.S. in another Mideast war.

“It’s very easy to attack,” he told reporters on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but then added: “How did going into Iraq work out?”

“There’s plenty of time to do some dastardly things,” he said.

--With assistance from Jordan Fabian.

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Washington at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.