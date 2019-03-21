(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said it’s time for the U.S. to “fully recognize” Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a move at odds with longstanding international policy around the territory that was annexed more than three decades ago.

Trump’s tweet came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a press briefing with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Jerusalem, called for the U.S. and the rest of the world to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in 1967.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House next week shortly before he faces a tough re-election vote.

"I can say that all of you can imagine what would have happened if Israel were not in the Golan," Netanyahu said. “I think it’s time the international community recognizes Israel’s stay in the Golan, the fact that the Golan will always remain part of the state of Israel.”

The U.S. had signaled strongly in recent weeks it was ready to accept Israeli sovereignty. In an annual report on human rights released last week, the State Department referred to the Golan Heights, the West Bank and Gaza as “Israeli-controlled,” not “Israeli-occupied.”

Asked about the State Department’s annual human rights report, which dropped the previous use of the word “occupied” in reference to the Golan Heights, West Bank, and Gaza, Pompeo said the change in language was intentional.

“It wasn’t a mistake; it wasn’t an error. It was done knowingly. We believe it’s the most factual description that was appropriate for the report,” he said.

