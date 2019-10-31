1h ago
Trump says U.S. and China seeking new site to sign trade deal
Bloomberg News,
President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are working on finding a new site for the two countries to sign a trade deal after Chile cancelled a summit where they were set to finalize an agreement.
“The new location will be announced soon,” Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.
Trump said the pact would cover “60 [per cent] of total deal” after Chinese officials cast doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term agreement.