(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration is examining how to determine whether countries are manipulating their currencies, a charge he’s repeatedly leveled against China that isn’t officially supported by the government.

“It is a formula,” Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News in the White House Oval Office. “And we are looking very strongly at the formula.”

Trump again alleged in an interview with Reuters last week that China was manipulating its currency. The president’s accusation, presented without explanation or substantiation, conflicts with the findings of his own administration. The Treasury Department stopped short of naming China, the EU or any other country as a currency manipulator in April, in a semi-annual report on foreign-exchange policy.

But Trump said Thursday that China has devalued its currency in response to a recent slowdown in its economic growth.

“They’re trying to make up for lack of business by cutting their currency,” he said. “It’s no good. They can’t do that. That’s not, like, playing on a level playing field.”

The U.S. hasn’t officially accused another country of currency manipulation since 1994. Under guidelines established in 2016, the finding is based on whether countries meet three criteria for the designation: a minimum $20 billion trade surplus with the United States, a current account surplus in excess of 3 percent of GDP, and repeated interventions in currency markets.

