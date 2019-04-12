Trump Says U.S. May Release Migrants Into ‘Sanctuary Cities’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s considering releasing undocumented immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities, largely Democratic strongholds that prevent their police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Trump made the comments following a Washington Post report on Thursday that the administration had considered sending detained immigrants to sanctuary cities in retaliation against the president’s political adversaries. After the report, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement, saying: “This was a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Joshua Gallu in Washington at jgallu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.