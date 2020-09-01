(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s told people involved in the sale of TikTok’s U.S. assets that it must be completed by Sept. 15 and the federal government must be “well compensated,” or the service will be shut down within the country.

“I told them they have until Sept. 15 to make a deal -- after that we close it up in this country,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin. “I said the United States has to be compensated, well compensated.”

