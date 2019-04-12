The FCC is taking “very bold action” to make spectrum available and incentivize investment into 5G wireless communications, President Trump says during remarks at the White House.

  • “Secure 5G networks will absolutely be a vital link to America’s prosperity and national security in the 21st Century,” and the “race to 5G is a race America must win,” Trump says while speaking next to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
  • NOTE: The FCC plans to auction the broadest set of airwaves yet to speed the nation’s adoption of super-fast 5G wireless communications, as well as devoting more than $20b to improving mobile connections in rural areas
  • Actions represent the latest steps by the FCC to hasten the arrival of 5G, which will allow activities including driverless cars and remote surgery