Trump says U.S. must win 5G race as FCC plans 'bold' actions
Bloomberg News,
FCC Plans Broadest Airwave Auction to Spur 5G Service
The FCC is taking “very bold action” to make spectrum available and incentivize investment into 5G wireless communications, President Trump says during remarks at the White House.
- “Secure 5G networks will absolutely be a vital link to America’s prosperity and national security in the 21st Century,” and the “race to 5G is a race America must win,” Trump says while speaking next to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai
- NOTE: The FCC plans to auction the broadest set of airwaves yet to speed the nation’s adoption of super-fast 5G wireless communications, as well as devoting more than $20b to improving mobile connections in rural areas
- Actions represent the latest steps by the FCC to hasten the arrival of 5G, which will allow activities including driverless cars and remote surgery