(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the U.S. will do “something” about French wine that he said is allowed into the U.S. tariff-free while France imposes duties on U.S. wine, calling the arrangement unfair.

``France charges us a lot for the wine. And yet we charge them very little for French wine,'' Trump complained in an interview with CNBC anchors on Monday. ``So the wineries come to me and say, 'Sir' -- the California guys, they come, 'Sir, we're paying a lot of money to put our product into France, and you're letting' -- meaning, this country is allowing -- these French wines, which are great wines, but we have great wines too -- allowing it to come in for nothing. It's not fair.'''

``And you know what?'' Trump added. ``It's not fair. We'll do something about it."

Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron last week in Normandy during a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. It's unknown whether the two leaders discussed wine tariffs; neither of them mentioned the issue to reporters at their meeting.

The U.S. charges a tariff of 5 cents per 750 millileter bottle of imported still wine and 14 cents per bottle of sparkling wine, according to the Wine Institute, an advocacy group for California winemakers. European Union tariffs for imported wine range from 11 cents to 29 cents per bottle, according to the group.

``High tariff rates constitute the single most restrictive barrier to U.S. wine exports,'' the group says on its website.

