Trump Says U.S. to Raise Legal Age for Vaping, May Limit Flavors

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he wants to raise the legal age for vaping as the industry comes under fire for targeting youth and questions emerge over the health impacts of e-cigarettes.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House, said the U.S. would announce a plan next week that would likely raise the legal age to 21 years old. He added that the administration is also looking at limiting various flavors the industry offers, some of which have targeted young users.

"We’re going to be raising the age," Trump said.

