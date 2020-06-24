Trump Says U.S. Will Relocate Some Troops to Poland From Germany

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said some U.S. troops stationed in Germany will be relocated to Poland, reiterating his criticism of Berlin’s defense spending.

“We’ll probably be moving them from Germany to Poland,” Trump said Wednesday during a Rose Garden news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Trump was referring to a portion of the troops he has previously announced would be withdrawn from Germany.

Trump’s remarks followed comments by Duda, who emphasized the need for U.S. troops in Europe to maintain security.

