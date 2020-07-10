(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he ordered the Treasury Department to review the tax-exempt status of colleges and universities, accusing many of focusing on “Radical Left Indoctrination.”

“I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.