Trump Says U.S. Will Use CFIUS to Protect Technology From China

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he favors using a U.S. committee that scrutinizes foreign acquisitions of American companies to limit Chinese investments in sensitive American technologies.

Trump’s remarks at the White House appeared to align him with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an internal administration debate over how to curb Chinese acquisition of U.S. intellectual property. Mnuchin has advised using the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. instead of declaring economic emergency and invoking a little-used 1977 law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Michael Shepard

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.