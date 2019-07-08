Trump Says U.S. Won't Deal With U.K. Envoy After Leak of Cables

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said his government “will no longer deal with” U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch following the leak of cables and memos in which he derided the U.S. president.

Trump made the announcement in the second of two tweets criticizing outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for her handling of Brexit. “What a mess she and her representatives have created,” he said.

The U.K.’s Foreign Office is investigating the leak after the Mail on Sunday newspaper published cables and briefing notes in which Darroch called Trump “inept” and “incompetent” and his White House “uniquely dysfunctional.”

Trump traveled to the U.K. last month for a state visit and meetings with May, who will resign after failing to persuade Parliament to adopt her Brexit plan. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is vying to replace her, distanced himself from Darroch’s communications, calling them “a personal view.”

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said U.K. diplomats are expected to be candid in reports back home and described the leak of Darroch’s communications as “mischievous behavior.”

