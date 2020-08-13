(Bloomberg) -- Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement to fully normalize relations, a historic breakthrough that U.S. President Donald Trump said will facilitate peace in the Mideast.

The move means the UAE joins Egypt and Jordan as the only countries will fully normal ties with Israel, signaling the countries will send ambassadors and open more direct commercial ties.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emerates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” according to a joint statement from the U.S., Israel and the UAE on Thursday.

The decision by the UAE will also be seen as a proxy for its far bigger neighbor, Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with the UAE and has been viewed as having some informal contacts with Israel.

“This deal is a significant” step toward peace in the Mideast, Trump told reporters at the White House.

