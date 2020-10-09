Trump Says Whitmer Is Not Appreciative Enough: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the Michigan governor was not appreciative enough of him after the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap her. A Biden campaign stop at the Navajo Nation violated coronavirus restrictions. And both Trump and Biden voters are extremely motivated.

There are 25 days until the election and 66 days until the Electoral College meets.

Trump Feuds With Whitmer After Kidnapping Thwarted

Trump is feuding with the popular female governor of a battleground state after federal agents foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her.

After the unsealing of FBI charges against six men of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government, Whitmer linked the plot to Trump’s noncommittal response at a debate last month to a call to condemn extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller then went on Fox News to criticize Whitmer.

“If we want to talk about hatred, then Governor Whitmer, go look in the mirror,” he said. “The fact that she wakes up every day with such hatred in her heart towards President Trump.”

In a late-night series of tweets, Trump then attacked Whitmer, saying she was not appreciative enough.

“My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan,” he wrote. “Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist.”

Biden Visit Violates Navajo Nation Virus Restrictions

The head of the Navajo tribe broke his own coronavirus restrictions to meet with Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris Thursday.

Facing a surge of cases in late September, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez re-issued a stay-at-home order and weekend lockdowns, noting that recent clusters of cases came from individuals who traveled to nearby cities.

But on Thursday, Biden and Harris made a stop on their bus tour at the reservation’s capital, Window Rock, Arizona, and Nez met with the two at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

Nez said he made an exception to the orders because it’s rare for tribal leaders to be able to meet with a presidential and vice presidential candidate at the same time, according to the Navajo Times.

Biden’s path to a win in Arizona involves picking up as many votes as he can in the Navajo Nation, the Democratic stronghold of Tucson and the increasingly Democratic suburbs of Phoenix.

Both Sides ‘Extremely Motivated’ to Vote in November

Trump’s political strategy of firing up his own base seems to be causing an equal and opposite reaction among Democrats.

In a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday, 71% of Trump supporters say they are extremely motivated to vote in the election, but they are matched by 72% of Biden supporters.

Still, Biden may benefit more from the dynamic. On a separate question, 54% of registered voters who say they have thought a lot about the election and are extremely motivated to vote favored Biden, while 43% backed Trump.

Overall, 52% of registered voters in the poll backed Biden, while 42% backed Trump.

The survey of 10,543 registered voters was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 5. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.5 percentage points.

Coming Up:

Biden travels to Las Vegas on Friday.

