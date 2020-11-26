(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll give up power if the Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden in December, the outcome indicated by votes across the U.S.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” Trump told reporters at the White House in remarks after speaking via videoconference to U.S. troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump also said conceding would be a very hard thing to do, and continued to cite what he termed irregularities in the tabulation of votes from the Nov. 3 election.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.