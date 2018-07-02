Trump Says WTO Is Treating the U.S. ‘Very Badly’ Despite Wins

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the World Trade Organization treats the U.S. unfairly, even though the American government wins most of the cases it initiates with the body.

“WTO’s treated the United States very badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday in response to questions about reports he’s considered withdrawing the U.S. from the organization.

“We’re not planning anything now, but if they don’t treat us properly, we will be doing something.” he said.

The U.S. wins 87 percent of the cases it brings to the WTO against other countries and loses 75 percent of the cases other countries bring against Washington, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the 524 cases lodged at the Geneva-based organization since it was founded in 1995. Both figures are better than the average for all nations.

Trump also said that his administration is discussing a trade deal with the European Union, which is planning penalties on U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

“If we do work it out, it’ll be positive and if we don’t it’ll be positive also," Trump said.

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who was meeting with him, interjected: “No, not positive.”

