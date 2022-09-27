(Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump may be able to avoid the defamation lawsuit filed against him by New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll because he qualified as a government employee when he denied raping her, a federal appeals court ruled.

A panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled 2-1 that Carroll’s suit may be barred by a federal statute that protects government employees from being sued over actions that relate to their job requirements.

The decision reverses a key finding by a lower court that Trump didn’t qualify as an employee of the federal government under the law, called the Westfall Act. The district court had also found that crude comments he made about Carroll in denying her claims could not have qualified as a presidential duty, but the circuit didn’t resolve that question, instead asking DC’s highest local court to weigh in.

“We reverse the District Court’s holding that the President of the United States is not an employee of the government under the Westfall Act,” the appeals court held. “And we vacate the District Court’s judgment that Trump did not act within the scope of his employment, and certify that question to the DC Court of Appeals.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the appellate decision.

The ruling, while not the last word on the matter, is a major win for Trump as he battles legal challenges on multiple fronts, including probes into the Jan. 6 insurrection and his handling of classified documents. It’s also a win for the Biden administration, which surprised many observers by going to court in 2021 to back Trump’s argument that presidents qualify as employees and have broad protection under the law.

The ruling moves the Justice Department a step closer to replacing Trump as the defendant in the suit, effectively ending the case, because the US can’t be sued for defamation. For that to happen, Trump will need to win in the Washington court, too.

“If the government is correct that the United States must be substituted for Trump in the case under the Westfall Act, then Carroll is left without any remedy, even if Trump indeed defamed her,” Judge Denny Chin wrote in a dissenting opinion.

