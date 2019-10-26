(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump suspended $1.3 billion in trade preferences for Thailand because of its failure “to adequately provide internationally-recognized worker rights,” such as protection for freedom of association and collective bargaining.

The suspension, to take effect April 25, will focus on products for which the U.S. is a relatively important market for the Southeast Asian nation, but where Thailand accounts for a relatively small share of U.S. imports, the U.S. Trade Representative office said in a statement. Eligibility of all Thai seafood products for the so-called Generalized System of Preferences will be revoked due to “longstanding worker rights issues in the seafood and shipping industries,” the statement showed.

“I need more time to assess the impact as we just got the list of affected products,” Pimchanok Vonkorpon, director general of the Thai Commerce Ministry’s trade policy and strategy office, said in a text message.

The U.S. action comes even after Thailand took steps against fishing industry abuses, prompting the European Commission to lift the threat of a ban on Thai seafood. Trade under the Generalized System of Preferences between Thailand and the U.S. totaled $4.8 billion in 2018.

The Southeast Asian country’s overall exports to the U.S. totaled $31.9 billion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha tightened up rules to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing as well as forced labor, leading domestic trade bodies to complain that the laws are pushing up costs in a $6 billion export industry that’s already grappling with a surging currency.

Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy is struggling to boost exports, especially shipments of agricultural products, amid challenges that include a strong currency and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Thailand’s exports unexpectedly dropped for a second month in September, the commerce ministry said Oct. 21.

The baht reached a new six-year high against the U.S. dollar on Oct. 25. The currency has gained 7.9% this year, more than any of its emerging-market peers except Russia’s ruble.

While Thailand in May successfully dodged a U.S. Treasury watchlist of foreign currency manipulators, it could find itself in the crosshairs in a report due in coming weeks as its trade surplus with the U.S. in the 12 months through August nears $20 billion and its current account surplus remains above a 2% threshold, two of three criteria considered.

