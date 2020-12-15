(Bloomberg) -- National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has returned early from a trip to the Middle East and Europe to deal with the hack of U.S. government agencies, according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

O’Brien had planned to return to Washington on Saturday, but visited only Israel and France before canceling stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K., a person familiar with the matter said.

U.S. government agencies were attacked as part of a global campaign orchestrated by hackers believed to be tied to the Russian government, according to another person familiar with the matter. The hackers were reported to have installed a malicious vulnerability in software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp., whose customers include top government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

O’Brien arrived back in the U.S. Tuesday afternoon. Meetings at the White House are scheduled for Tuesday night on the hacking incident that involved the State Department, Commerce Department, Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security, according to a person familiar with the matter.

