Trump Seeks Mistrial in E. Jean Carroll Rape Lawsuit Over ‘Unfair’ Rulings
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked for a mistrial in the civil sexual assault case against him, arguing the judge’s rulings have been “unfair and prejudicial.”
Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina asked US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan in a letter Monday to grant a mistrial or correct the record to address a series of rulings he claims have given Trump’s accuser, New York author E. Jean Carroll, an unfair advantage.
Tacopina also wants greater latitude to cross-examine Carroll when she returns to the witness stand Monday.
Read More: Trump Lawyer Presses E. Jean Carroll on Details of Alleged Attack
