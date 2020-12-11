(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s lawyer asked a judge to halt a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, saying the case should be put on hold while the U.S. Justice Department appeals a ruling to have the government step in as the defendant.

The filing in Manhattan late Thursday by Marc Kasowitz came ahead of a Friday hearing in the suit filed against him by the New York advice columnist, who claims he raped her two decades ago. Carroll sued Trump after he called her a politically motivated liar.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in October rejected the Justice Department’s bid to replace Trump as the defendant, ruling that his statements about Carroll were not made as part of his presidential duties. Had Kaplan allowed the substitution, the case would have been dismissed because the government can’t be sued for defamation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.