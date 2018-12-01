(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to hold a second summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un as soon as next month and that three locations are being considered.

“I think we’re going to do one, fairly, into January, February,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned late Saturday from the Group of 20 summit in Argentina. “We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship.”

He didn’t specify which sites were under consideration, saying they hadn’t been determined yet.

Trump also said that “at some point” he would invite Kim to visit the U.S., though he gave no indication of when. Earlier Saturday, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threw his support behind further meetings between Trump and the North Korean leader.

Trump and Kim met in June in a historic summit in Singapore aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Yet progress in further steps toward complete denuclearization of North Korea has been a struggle.

Last month, a planned meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and North Korean official Kim Yong Chol to discuss details of a potential second summit was called off. The postponement stirred concerns that nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea had again bogged down, as Kim’s regime seeks sanctions relief before taking key disarmament steps.

And days before the meeting between Xi and Trump in Buenos Aires, an adviser to China’s foreign ministry said it would be “impossible” for North Korea to completely give up its nuclear weapons, and the U.S. should instead focus on more incremental progress.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael Shepard at mshepard7@bloomberg.net, John McCluskey

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.