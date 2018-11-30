(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he sees “some good signs” ahead of his dinner Saturday with China’s Xi Jinping as the two nations seek to avert an escalating trade war.

“We’ve already spoken and we’re working very hard,” Trump told reporters Friday, when asked about his upcoming meeting with the Chinese president. “If we can make a deal, that would be good. I think they want to and I think we’d like to so we’ll see.”

Trump added that Larry Kudlow, his top economic adviser, and Kudlow’s staff are “dealing with them on a constant basis.”

“There’s some good signs,” Trump added. “We’ll see what happens.”

U.S. and Chinese officials have been working for weeks on the contours of a possible deal for the two leaders to be announced following their dinner on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires and a road map for talks to follow.

Those discussions, according to people familiar with them, have centered on the possibility of a truce in which the U.S. would delay ramping up tariffs on China in exchange for Chinese concessions. The two leaders would also agree on a “framework” for further talks, U.S. officials such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have said publicly.

