(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump expressed well wishes for Jeffrey Epstein’s jailed associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with procuring young girls to be sexually abused.

During a news conference at the White House Tuesday, Trump said he hadn’t been following the case, but acknowledged having met Maxwell in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Trump has been photographed with Epstein and Maxwell on several occasions.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late British press lord Robert Maxwell, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. She is being held without bail in New York as she awaits trial. She was arrested on July 2 by FBI agents at her estate in New Hampshire.

Epstein, who was arrested last July and charged with trafficking underage girls for sex between 2002 and 2005, died in jail in an apparent suicide before he could stand trial.

U.S. prosecutors have also sought to question Prince Andrew in relation to the Epstein investigation, but said he has refused to cooperate. Lawyers for the prince said he offered to help the U.S. Justice Department three times this year.

“I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew,” Trump said at the news conference. “I just don’t know. I’m not aware of it.”

