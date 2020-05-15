(Bloomberg) --

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to restore some funding to the World Health Organization after he earlier suspended contributions pending an investigation into the agency’s coronavirus response, Fox News reported.

Trump’s administration would “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO, according to a five-page draft document obtained by the Tucker Carlson Tonight program on Fox. A senior government official confirmed to the program that Trump had agreed to the actions set out in the draft document, the report said, without naming the person.

In April, Trump ordered a 60-day freeze of U.S. funding for the WHO, saying that the organization took China’s claims about the Covid-19 virus at “face value.”

