Trump Should Keep Out of Pentagon Cloud Bid, Senator Warner Says

(Bloomberg) -- The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is urging President Donald Trump to rein in his influence over a Pentagon cloud contract valued at as much as $10 billion.

Mark Warner of Virginia said in a tweet on Friday that the president shouldn’t use his power to hurt his media critics, in an apparent reference to front-runner Amazon.com Inc., whose founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.

New Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday ordered a review of the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud contract after Trump endorsed criticism that Amazon was given an unfair advantage for the deal.

“For the President to use the power of his office to punish critics in the media would be a complete abuse of power,” Warner said in the tweet.

Trump stunned tech companies, the Defense Department and lawmakers this month when he openly questioned whether the pending contract is being competitively bid. He said he’d heard complaints from companies such as Microsoft Corp., the No. 2 contender, and Oracle Corp., which was eliminated from the competition earlier this year. Both have argued that the terms favored Amazon.

Trump has long denounced Bezos in tweets, criticizing him for the rates his company pays the U.S. Postal Service to deliver Amazon packages and his ownership of what Trump calls “the Amazon Washington Post.”

