Trump Should Testify for His Senate Impeachment Trial, Democrats Say

(Bloomberg) -- House impeachment managers want former President Donald Trump to testify under oath about his conduct on Jan. 6 when a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The response of Trump’s lawyers to the House’s single article of impeachment disputed “factual allegations” in the charge and put “critical facts at issue,” the lead impeachment manager, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, said in a letter to Trump released Thursday.

The letter requested Trump’s testimony either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, set to begin next week. Trump was given until 5 p.m. Friday to respond.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” the letter says.

Trump impeachment lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen and Trump adviser Jason Miller didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

