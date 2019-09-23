(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he wasn’t concerned about demonstrations in Cairo and other Egyptian cities last week, praising President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for bringing back stability to Egypt.

“Demonstrations? No, everybody has demonstrations,” Trump said during a meeting with El-Sisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday. “Egypt has a great leader, he’s highly respected, he’s brought order. Before he was here there was very little order, there was chaos. So I’m not worried about that.”

More than eight years after Egypt’s uprising against then-leader Hosni Mubarak, and reeling under worsening living standards, hundreds of people defied a ban on demonstrations in several major cities late Friday. While small, the very existence of the protests was a stark reminder of simmering discontent in the country of 100 million that’s seen a crackdown on political freedoms since the 2011 uprising.

The protests, which were eventually broken up by tear gas, took many by surprise, including activists who participated in the 2011 revolt, as well as state-run media, though there’s little indication whether the action will snowball into further unrest. El-Sisi, who was elected after overthrowing and jailing an Islamist president amid mass demonstrations in 2013, blamed the latest protests on Islamists.

“Let me say that you will always find protests like this in our regions, especially with political Islam,” the Egyptian leader said via a translator.

