(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signaled to Defense Secretary James Mattis he may request $750 billion in national security spending, a U.S. defense official said on Sunday, days after Mattis and two top lawmakers urged him to abandon a plan to seek only $700 billion.

The new target may be announced this week by the White House budget office, said the defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Of the total amount, 95 percent would be Pentagon spending, including war costs. The agreement was reported earlier Sunday by Politico.

Mattis, Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry of Texas urged Trump at a White House meeting on Dec. 4 to abandon a proposed $33 billion cut from the $733 billion national security budget the Pentagon had sought for fiscal 2020.

If Trump had stood by the $700 billion originally proposed by the White House he would have risked being portrayed as soft on defense by top Republican supporters of the Pentagon like Inhofe. Trump frequently boasts that he’s restored defense spending after cuts under President Barack Obama.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Inhofe said in an interview that he wanted to make sure the president knew that not sticking with the $733 billion request would be “downgrading the military.” The senator added, “I’m not sure he has clearly thought that through.”

Afterward, Inhofe said in a statement that he’s confident “that the president is determined to keep our nation strong and the military adequately funded.”

The National Defense Strategy Commission, a bipartisan panel created by Congress, said last month that U.S. national security funding must increase 3 to 5 percent a year to roll back a “full-blown national security crisis.”

