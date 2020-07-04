2h ago
Trump Signs Bill to Extend Small Business Loan Program to Aug. 8
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed a bill to extend the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses through Aug. 8.
- NOTE: The House gave final last-minute congressional approval Wednesday to extending the popular program for small businesses, hours after the deadline for applications lapsed with more than $130 billion still available.
- Related: House Clears Extension of Small Business Loan Program to August
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.