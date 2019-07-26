(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the U.S. reached an agreement with Guatemala to stop migrants from other parts of Central America from claiming asylum in the U.S. after he earlier accused the country of backing out of a deal.

Trump told reporters on Friday at the White House that Guatemala would sign a “safe-third-country” agreement requiring migrants from points south, such as Honduras and El Salvador, to claim asylum in Guatemala instead of continuing to the U.S.

“This landmark agreement will put the coyotes and the smugglers out of business,” Trump said.

The agreement comes as the Trump administration is seeking to crack down on migrants crossing into the U.S. along the border with Mexico, one of the president’s 2020 campaign themes.

On Wednesday, Trump accused Guatemala of backing out of a safe-third-country agreement and said he was considering “very severe” consequences, which could include tariffs.

Guatemala’s dollar bonds slumped the most in 14 months on Tuesday after Trump said in tweets that his administration was examining measures that could include tariffs, fees on remittances from Guatemalans in the U.S. or other sanctions. The president noted he had already ended much U.S. foreign aid to the country because of large numbers of Guatemalans who have migrated to the U.S. during his presidency.

