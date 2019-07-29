(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump signed a law to replenish a fund that provides lifelong medical help and compensation to first responders during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, after the legislation was delayed in Congress.

“We pledge to stand by the families of those affected today and everyday,” Trump said Monday during a signing ceremony at the White House Rose Garden.

The measure, which passed the Senate on July 23 by a vote of 97-2, is designed to make the fund essentially permanent, extending the resources through at least fiscal 2092. The House passed the bill earlier this month, 402-12.

The $4.6 billion that Congress had provided in 2017 proved insufficient, and dozens of first responders who suffered health effects from working at “Ground Zero” in Manhattan came to Washington to lobby for the fund’s renewal. It aids emergency workers whose health was affected by the attacks and later cleanup efforts in New York City and the Pentagon.

More than 340 New York City firefighters who responded to the attacks died on Sept. 11, 2001. Since then, 200 more have died from related illnesses, the city said.

While the legislation had broad support in both chambers, there was some resistance in the Senate from a couple of conservative Republicans. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky offered an amendment to offset the new funding with cuts elsewhere, while Senator Mike Lee of Utah sought a shorter extension of the fund. Both of their amendments were defeated just before the legislation cleared.

