1h ago
Trump Signs Virus Relief Bill, China Trade, Japan Tax: Eco Day
- President Donald Trump backed away from a crisis of his own making by signing a pandemic relief bill
- Take a look at our latest high-frequency dashboard to see how the U.S. economy is holding up and click here for what to watch this week
- China is far away from meeting its U.S. trade-deal commitments, with the latest data showing it imported just over half of the American goods it promised to buy
- Japan’s push to make itself a more attractive financial hub faces may run up against high tax rates
- Bank of Japan policy board members will explore ways to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of its current policy framework as the pandemic strengthens the need to keep easing in place for longer
- The trade agreement between the U.K. and the European Union brought welcome relief to businesses, but leaves major issues -- like fish or Gibraltar -- either unresolved or at risk of flaring up again
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso ($93.6 billion) budget for next year for recovery from the pandemic
