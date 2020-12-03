(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is keeping largely silent about a surge in U.S. coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths over the past week, focusing his public comments on unfounded claims that his November loss to Joe Biden was unfair.

A record 2,836 people died from the virus on Wednesday, data compiled by Bloomberg show, and the 205,000 new cases recorded nearly matched the record set five days earlier. Current hospitalizations from the virus topped 100,000 for the first time.

While Trump has appeared a few times to claim credit for scientific advances toward a coronavirus vaccine, he has mostly stayed out of public since his election defeat. He hasn’t encouraged precautionary measures amid the outbreak; on the contrary, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared Wednesday and criticized lockdown measures in some parts of the country.

“The President stands with you, your freedom, your ability to decide how to best protect your health. We all know how to protect ourselves from COVID-19: wash your hands, socially distance, wear a mask,” said McEnany, who brought her unmasked husband to the briefing. “But as one federal court put it, ‘There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution.’”

Later Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute video in which he recycled a series of unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud in key states. He offered no new evidence to support his claim that the election should be overturned.

The U.S. is now routinely registering more than 100,000 cases a day -- a level unseen as of a month ago -- and has twice topped 200,000. More than 273,900 people have died from the virus in the U.S., which leads the world in both recorded cases and recorded deaths.

Vice President Mike Pence held a call with governors Monday where he said that vaccine distribution could begin as soon as the week of Dec. 14. Health officials have warned, though, that a vaccine isn’t a silver bullet and that people will need to continue to take preventive steps, such as wearing masks.

“If you’re fighting a battle and the cavalry is on the on the way, you don’t stop shooting,” Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Nov. 19 press briefing -- the last time Trump’s coronavirus task force held such an event. “You keep going until the cavalry gets here and then you might even want to continue fighting.”

Fauci is due to meet with members of Biden’s transition team on Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the matter said. Biden has made the coronavirus response a pillar of his candidacy and his transition, but there’s little he can do before his inauguration beyond imploring Americans to wear masks.

McEnany was asked Wednesday why the president has made no public comments about the latest surge.

“He gave a press conference about two weeks ago, I believe, on the vaccine, which he has done at warp speed because he’s torn down bureaucratic barriers,” she said. “The work he’s done speaks for itself.”

