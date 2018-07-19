(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

What independence? President Trump criticized the Fed’s interest-rate increases, breaking with more than two decades of White House tradition of no comment on monetary policy. Ironically, Trump’s broadside could see him getting exactly what he doesn’t want: higher rates

Easy to win. Trump is being warned that tariffs on car imports would hurt the U.S. economy and widen the rift between America and its allies

This chart shows how the yuan is under pressure as signs of intervention fail to materialize; the turmoil spurred by the currency’s tumble is putting traders on alert

Doubling down. The Republican-led Senate signaled unease with Trump’s shifting policies toward Russia as the White House announced Vladimir Putin has been invited to Washington; Trump’s top spy chief says “I don’t know what happened” during the leaders’ one-on-one meeting in Helsinki; Putin told Russian diplomats he proposed to Trump to hold a referendum to help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine

To tackle entrenched wealth inequality, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing a controversial constitutional change to adopt a U.S.-style federal structure

A weak currency is good for exports -- in India’s case, it’s not so simple. Meanwhile, the era of coalition politics is back

Trump’s election was no fluke and protectionism is no fad -- they reflect deep-seated trauma brought on by the U.S.’s relative decline to China, argues this former foreign minister and long-time observer of American politics

