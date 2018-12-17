(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve on the eve of a pivotal policy meeting for “even considering” another interest-rate increase, and suggested the central bank has no reason to move because inflation is low and the U.S. currency is strong.

“It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike,” Trump said in a tweet on Monday. “Take the Victory!”

The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-meeting in Washington on Tuesday, and trading in federal funds futures indicate a greater than 70 percent chance of the panel’s fourth rate hike this year.

