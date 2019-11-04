(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump are scheduled on Monday to hear from four witnesses: John Eisenberg, legal adviser to the National Security Council; Robert Blair, assistant to the president; Michael Ellis, deputy legal adviser to the NSC; and Brian McCormack, the Office of Management and Budget’s associate director for natural resources, energy and science.

It’s unclear whether the witnesses will appear.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump Snubs Whistle-Blower Offer for Answers (8:07 a.m.)

The Whistle-blower “must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable!” President Trump said in a tweet Monday.

The lawyer for the whistle-blower behind the report that sparked a House impeachment inquiry on Sunday offered Republicans the chance to question his client directly -- but only in writing.

Mark S. Zaid said on Twitter Sunday that he’s extended an offer to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the the House Intelligence Committee, to submit questions that the whistle-blower would respond to under oath and the penalty of perjury. But the identity of the whistle-blower would remain a secret.

Trump has previously insisted that written answers are fine -- when he has been under investigation. He frustrated former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators by repeatedly refusing requests to sit for an interview, then submitting written answers to questions in which he repeatedly said he was unable to remember key events.

Key Events

Public hearings are expected to begin later this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Bloomberg reporters and editors Friday. She said there’s no deadline to finish the investigation and that any case to impeach the president “has to be ironclad.”

Wells Griffith, senior director for international energy and environment at the NSC, is set to testify on Tuesday. OMB Associate Director for National Security Programs Michael Duffey was subpoenaed to appear on Tuesday, though he isn’t expected to show. It’s unclear whether State Department counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl will testify on Wednesday in response to a subpoena.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been invited to testify on Thursday. He would be a key witness about the administration’s interactions with the government in Ukraine. He hasn’t said whether he will appear.

