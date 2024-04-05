(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned in a civil lawsuit linked to his social media startup on April 15, the same day the former president’s first criminal trial is set to start.

The deposition involves a February lawsuit by Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., who sued Trump for allegedly trying to dilute their shares in the company before it began trading publicly through a merger with a so-called blank check firm. Notice of the deposition was filed April 3 in Delaware state court, where the suit is pending.

The planned deposition would conflict with the opening of Trump’s first criminal trial, over “hush money” payments to a porn star, which starts with jury selection on April 15 in Manhattan. The overlap is the latest indication that the array of legal troubles facing Trump is leading to scheduling conflicts as the former president campaigns to return to the White House.

It’s unclear how Trump will juggle the calendar dispute. Trump is required to attend the criminal trial, though New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan could allow him to miss part of the proceedings to attend a deposition. If the judge balks, Trump could be forced to sit for the deposition another day.

A court official representing Merchan declined to comment.

Trump’s criminal defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles didn’t return emails seeking comment nor did Bragg’s office, nor did Trump’s lawyers in the Delaware lawsuit, Theodore Kittila and William Green.

The deposition is intended to get Trump to answer questions under oath that can be used in a potential trial. The questioning will take place at the midtown Manhattan offices of Clark, Smith, Villazor LLP. Christopher Clark, a lawyer with the firm, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The civil suit, filed in February in Delaware, alleges Trump tried to dilute Litinsky’s and Moss’s 8.6% stake in the business through its now-completed merger.

The men — former contestants on Trump’s TV show The Apprentice and joined forces with him to form Trump Media — allege the former president wanted to increase the amount of shares before the merger to water down their stake and potentially generate billions to pay off legal judgments.

Trump Media Shares

Shares of Trump Media initially soared after the startup began trading publicly last month following its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., adding billions of dollars in paper wealth for Trump, who owns nearly 60% of the company. Shares have fallen since then, following a filing saying Trump media lost $58 million last year while making only $4.1 million in revenue.

Trump Media fell for a third straight day Friday, trading at $42.24. That’s about a third down from its highest close of $66.22 on March 27.

The April 15 trial involves a case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accusing Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election. It’s one of four criminal cases Trump is facing as he campaigns to return to the White House in the November election.

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado.

(Updates with court official declining to comment on the deposition schedule.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.