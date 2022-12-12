(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been subpoenaed in the Justice Department’s investigation into the US Capitol attack and efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to undermine the 2020 presidential election results.

Raffensperger’s office received a subpoena from the Justice Department’s newly-appointed special counsel overseeing the Jan. 6 probe, John L. “Jack” Smith. The subpoena directs the Georgia official to appear at the federal courthouse in Washington on Dec. 29 to testify before a grand jury or, alternatively, to simply turn over all of the subpoenaed records to the FBI, according to a copy of the document viewed by Bloomberg.

The subpoena was earlier reported by the Associated Press and The Washington Post.

Raffensperger has previously described rebuffing attempts by Trump to interfere with President Joe Biden’s win in Georgia, notably in a Jan. 2, 2021, call in which Trump asked the state official to “find 11,780 votes.”

Raffensperger was asked to produce records of communications with Trump, Trump’s campaign, and a laundry list of 19 conservative attorneys and advocates. Grand jury proceedings largely take place in secret but witnesses are permitted to share information about their participation.

The Justice Department declined to comment. The subpoena featured Smith’s name and was signed by Matthew Burke, a career federal prosecutor who listed his title as “assistant special counsel.”

The Washington Post previously reported that election officials in other battleground states received subpoena from Smith’s office.

