(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office in recent weeks has issued federal grand jury subpoenas out of southern Florida to multiple witnesses linked to the classified documents probe involving former President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the investigative steps.

One witness is expected to testify this week before a grand jury in Florida, the people said, and at least one additional witness already has appeared, according to one of the people. Both sources requested anonymity to discuss nonpublic court activity.

Smith’s presence in Florida, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, marks a new front for the Justice Department’s records investigation, which for more than a year has unfolded in secret grand jury proceedings in federal district court in Washington. Prosecutors have been exploring whether Trump or anyone else mishandled sensitive national security information or tried to obstruct the government’s efforts to retrieve documents taken when he left the White House.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the Florida activity means for the future direction of Smith’s work. Justice Department rules generally state that prosecutors can only present a case for indictment to a grand jury in the district where a particular offense took place, although they can use evidence they’ve collected in front of panels sitting elsewhere. It’s possible, for instance, that Smith’s office could pursue indictments against certain people in Florida and others in Washington.

The latest action in Florida comes as Smith’s office appeared to be wrapping up the records probe heading into the summer. A second investigation being run by Smith into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Trump did not return a request for comment. Smith’s office declined to comment.

The documents investigation has largely focused on Trump’s handling of government records stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. After FBI agents executed a court-authorized search warrant there last August, Trump’s lawyers waged an unsuccessful fight in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to stop investigators from using some or all of the thousands of pages of seized material.

On Monday, three of Trump’s lawyers appeared at the Justice Department headquarters in Washington for a meeting with senior officials to discuss the documents investigation — a meeting that included Smith, but not Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, according to a person familiar with the events.

Trump’s team previously had sent a letter asking for a sit-down with Garland to lodge complaints about Smith’s work.

