(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump again split from other Group of 20 nations over climate change, with the U.S. rebuffing the need for the Paris Agreement to reduce emissions, the final statement is set to show.

Negotiators had worked through the night to try and reach agreement on the document typically released after each G-20 summit. The so-called 19+1 formula on climate change is similar to what was agreed at the gathering last year in Argentina.

“The United States reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because it disadvantages American workers and taxpayers,” the document says, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg. It also says the U.S. “is a world leader in reducing emissions” and is committed to deploying advanced technologies to clean up the environment.

The other 19 nations committed to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement and its “irreversibility." They emphasized the importance of providing financial resources to developing countries as part of the deal.

The wrangling reflects the broader divide on show in previous summits, where Europe and others are seeking to preserve a global system of economic rules that Trump frequently attacks as outdated and unfair. The whole process is overshadowed by the U.S.-China trade war and Trump’s threats to take tariff action against Japan, India and Europe.

The U.S. generally wants shorter, whittled down statements that don’t go into heavy detail or cover issues seen as less core such as climate, one official said. It’s gotten so bad that countries at one point argued over how to clean up plastic rubbish from the world’s oceans, another negotiator said earlier.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ilya Arkhipov in Osaka at iarkhipov@bloomberg.net;Gregory Viscusi in Osaka at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net, Rosalind Mathieson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.