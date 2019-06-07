(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke by telephone for five minutes with President Donald Trump on April 11, the same evening he reassured Democratic lawmakers he would preserve the independence of the central bank from political pressure.

Powell’s calendar for April, released Friday, showed a call with the president from 9 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. It also reflected Powell’s scheduled appearance at a Democratic Party retreat in Leesburg, Virginia.

Three days later Trump resumed his ongoing public criticisms of Powell and the Fed, tweeting: “If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5,000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4% instead of 3%.”

This is the second call between the pair reported by the Fed. Powell received a call from Trump on March 8 as concerns that day about the U.S. job market helped send stocks to their biggest weekly drop of the year.

