(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a more than hour-long phone conversation on Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sanders told reporters at the White House that the two leaders “very, very briefly” discussed Mueller’s report, which detailed a Kremlin-directed scheme to interfere in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf. Mueller didn’t find evidence that Trump or any of his associates conspired with the Russian effort.

The two leaders noted that Mueller’s investigation was now over and he had found no “collusion” between Americans and the Russians, Sanders said.

Much of the call focused on Venezuela, she said. U.S. officials have accused Russia of bolstering the regime of the country’s autocratic leader, Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration is attempting to oust.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week said that Russian officials talked Maduro out of fleeing the country, a claim the Kremlin has denied.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Wendy Benjaminson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.