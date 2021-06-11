(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s spokesman is taking over a technology startup company at a time when the former president is considering launching a new social media platform after being banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Jason Miller, who worked on Trump’s presidential campaigns and has served as a senior adviser and spokesman since Trump left the White House on Jan. 20, will soon become the chief executive officer of an unnamed tech startup, according to a person familiar with the plans.

There is no imminent announcement or start date, the person said. Miller will remain tied to Trump’s post-presidential world, but Trump has begun interviewing potential replacements, the person said.

The company owns one of the social media platforms Trump is considering to launch his comeback, the person said. Miller said on Newsmax June 5 that some options are in the beta-testing phase and that Trump has taken about two dozen pitches and presentations. Miller said a platform could launch later this summer.

“What he’s going to come out with is going to be very special,” Miller said in that interview. “I’m not just blowing smoke at you, this will knock your socks off.”

Trump is re-emerging from his resort homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, planning a series of summer speeches and rallies that began last weekend at the North Carolina state Republican convention.

Without access to platforms owned by Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc., Trump has been relegated to issuing press releases that rarely get reported. A blog he began a few weeks ago was dropped when readership lagged. The social media platforms banned him over his posts that helped fuel a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

Facebook announced last week that Trump will remain suspended from its networks for at least two years and will be reinstated in 2023 only if the risk to public safety has subsided.

