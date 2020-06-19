(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said she won’t wear a face mask at the president’s campaign rally on Saturday, saying that because she’s tested regularly for Covid-19 she doesn’t believe she presents an infection risk.

“It’s a personal choice,” McEnany told reporters Friday in a briefing. “I won’t be wearing a mask.”

“I’m tested regularly, I feel that it’s safe for me not to be wearing a mask and I’m in compliance with CDC guidelines which are recommended but not required,” she said.

Some public health experts have criticized the president and administration officials for refusing to set an example for Americans by wearing face masks in public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask or face covering where social distancing is difficult or impossible to curb transmission of the virus.

Trump and his campaign expect the 19,000-seat BOK Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be filled by his supporters for the rally, with tens of thousands more outside. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has recommended that people attending the rally be tested for Covid-19 before and after the event and wear a cloth face mask.

“We are confident that we can operate safely in Tulsa,” McEnany said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.