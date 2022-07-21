(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump ignored pleas from his advisers and took no action for hours to quell the violent mob storming the Capitol because he wanted them to stop or delay certification of the 2020 election results, members of the panel investigating the insurrection said.

“President Trump did not fail to act,” Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said. “He chose not to act.”

The committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday drew on testimony from senior aides who were in the White House with Trump during the attack describing repeated, fruitless attempts to persuade him to publicly urge his followers to leave the Capitol.

It is the ninth public hearing by the committee, but Republican Liz Cheney, the vice chair, said it won’t be the last. The panel is continuing to gather evidence and hear from witnesses, which will lead to additional public hearings in September.

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said. “We have far more evidence to share with the American people, and more to gather.”

The committee said that in numerous interviews with senior law enforcement and military leaders, Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, and D.C. government officials, none heard from Trump during the attack on the Capitol.

Trump did nothing publicly for 187 minutes, and there is evidence Trump didn’t want a record of what he was doing during the assault on the Capitol. The White House photographer was discouraged from taking photographs of Trump, and both the presidential call log and his activity log are largely devoid of any entries for the afternoon of Jan. 6.

Witnesses provided vivid testimony about the chaos and fear that engulfed the Capitol as Trump’s supporters stormed the building. Within minutes of the mob’s breach of the building, the situation inside became so desperate that members of Pence’s Secret Service were making calls to their families to say goodbye, an anonymous security official testified.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the official said in recorded testimony.

