(Bloomberg) -- Add one more race to the list of Georgia election campaigns with Donald Trump’s thumb on the scales, as the former president pushes to avenge his 2020 loss in the state.

Trump has endorsed Patrick Witt -- who served in his administration and helped with his post-election “Stop the Steal” efforts -- against incumbent Republican insurance commissioner John King.

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner licenses and regulates insurance companies and inspects buildings for fire safety -- roles that would likely hold little interest for the former leader of the free world if the incumbent wasn’t backed by a top Trump political target, Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Trump has battled with Kemp since 2020, when the governor followed state law and certified Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Trump is now backing six candidates in Georgia’s May 24 Republican primary. Three of those endorsements spring directly or indirectly from his war on Kemp, in a kind of musical chairs in Georgia’s GOP primary.

First, Trump endorsed former U.S. Senator David Perdue over Kemp. That led Kemp challenger Vernon Jones, who had expected Trump’s backing, to flee that race for the crowded GOP primary for the 10th congressional district in rural Georgia. The switch increased Perdue’s chances of unseating Kemp and earned Jones, a former Democratic state legislator, the Trump endorsement he wanted. Also running for that seat, though, was Witt, who dropped that bid last week in favor of the primary challenge to the Kemp-backed sitting insurance commissioner –- and Trump’s March 11 endorsement.

Witt’s Twitter account is now headlined “Patrick Witt -- Endorsed by President Trump.”

Trump is also backing U.S. Representative Jody Hice, a leading “Stop the Steal” voice in Congress, in the primary against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused the former president’s request that he find him enough votes to win in 2020. And he has endorsed state Senator Burt Jones for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Republican Geoff Duncan, an outspoken critic of Trump’s unfounded voter-fraud claims, isn’t running again.

Witt is the former Yale University quarterback who gained national accolades in 2011 for withdrawing his Rhodes scholarship application because the required interview conflicted with the school’s annual game against Harvard University. It was later revealed that an unofficial sexual misconduct allegation at Yale had endangered the scholarship anyway. The never-resolved allegation, Witt would write in the Boston Globe in a critique of university sex claim policies a few years later, cost him the scholarship, a post-college job offer and success in the NFL draft. He graduated from Harvard Law School and worked at McKinsey & Co. before joining the Trump administration in the personnel office.

In his endorsement, Trump called him a “Warrior for the America First Agenda,” a former star quarterback and a “very smart guy.”

King is a former Atlanta beat cop and suburban police chief whom Kemp tapped as insurance commissioner in 2019 after the incumbent resigned in scandal. He is Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide officeholder. In his endorsement of King, Kemp said he had lowered insurance premiums and restored public confidence in the office.

Trump plans to rally for his widening slate of Georgia endorsees in Commerce, about an hour northeast of Atlanta, on March 26.

