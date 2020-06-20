(Bloomberg) -- Six Trump campaign staffers in Tulsa tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s campaign said Saturday. Thousands of Trump supporters in the city milled around outside a 19,000-seat indoor arena — with few masks in sight — for his first rally since the twin crises of the coronavirus and nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd began.

Before heading to Oklahoma, Trump said police in Washington weren’t “doing their job” as they watched protesters destroy a statue in the nation’s capital. Statues, from Ulysses Grant to a Spanish missionary, were targeted across the U.S.

Minnesota lawmakers adjourned Saturday after failing to reach a compromise on a police reform bill after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25. Seattle police said a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight, and another injured, in the self-described Capitol Hill Organized Protest area.

Twitter Fires at Yale (5:32 p.m)

#CancelYale was trending on Twitter as people took to social media to protest against the university’s name, traced back to merchant and slave trader Elihu Yale.

Users also pointed out an incident in 2018 when a white student called the police to report a black graduate who was napping in her dorm’s common room.

Statues Hit Around the U.S. (5:15 p.m.)

Protesters attacked statues across the country, from Ulysses Grant, the general who won the Civil War and married into a slave-owning family, to Francis Scott Key, who wrote the “Star-Spangled Banner” and owned slaves.

Also targeted was a statue of Junipero Serra, a priest credited with bringing Roman Catholicism to the western U.S.

Trump Staffers Test Covid Positive in Tulsa (3:20 p.m.)

Six members of President Trump’s advance team for his rally in Tulsa who tested positive for Covid-19 will be quarantined and won’t attend the event, according to his campaign. They were among “hundreds of tests performed.”

Concern has run high that the indoor rally at a 19,000-person capacity arena may become a coronavirus superspreader event. Residents who sued to stop the rally on health grounds were overruled on Friday by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Thousands Wait for Rally, Masks Are Rare (3:08 p.m.)

Trump supporters poured into Tulsa, filled with energy for his first campaign rally in three months but short on masks in a city reeling from a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Among those crowded outside the arena, though, there were few masks. Stephen Nelson, 35, said he doesn’t believe government data showing a surge in Tulsa cases. Others were less confident. “I am concerned,” said Gabrielle Gilliam, 62, a retired office administrator. She wore a cloth mask around her neck that she said she would don if allowed in.

The Tulsa Health Department announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen by 6.6% to 2,206 out 10,037 statewide.

